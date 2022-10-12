Rehab of flood victims top priority: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of elders and party workers from Bahawalpur called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House Lahore here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the rehabilitation of the flood victims was the top priority at this time. He said that the whole country has suffered huge loss due to the devastation caused by the flash floods. He said that it was our duty to help the flood affected brothers and sisters in this difficult time. He said that a flood relief campaign was being run in all universities for the flood victims, adding that relief goods were also being sent to the flood affected areas.

Governor said that with the support of APTMA and philanthropists, relief goods containing rations and essential items have been sent to the flood victims from the Governor's House and this process will continue till the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

He said that the doors of Governor’s House are open for party workers and public as well. The delegation included Mian Shahid Iqbal, Rana Tariq, Rao Rizwan, Shahid Abbas, Mian Shams, Ghulam Abbas and a large number of party workers.