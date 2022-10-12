Wasa launches operation against defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a grand operation against all defaulting customers. The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed on Tuesday.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed said that customers should pay their bills in time to avail uninterrupted water supply. He passed instructions for disconnection of defaulters and legal action. He said operations and revenue wings would take joint actions against those who do not pay their dues.

MD Wasa also instructed for re-survey of all car wash service stations and take immediate action against those who were not recycling the water for washing cars. MD Wasa also directed to take immediate action against those involved in financial irregularities. “No Wasa official is authorised to take cash from the customers as well as defaulters”. He added that the powers of installments of bills were vested in SDOs, XENs and Deputy Director Revenue only.

The meeting was told that in terms of infrastructure charges from housing societies, so far, Wasa has collected more than Rs1 crore from Airline Housing Scheme, Rs1 crore 47 lakh from Fazaiya Housing, Rs25 lakhs from New Gosha Ahbab, Rs5 lakhs from Atchison Housing Society, Rs40 lakhs from Green Fort Society Phase 1, Rs30 lakhs from Hyde Park Housing Scheme. Rs30 lakhs were collected from Green Fort Phase 3, Rs80 lakhs from NesPak Phase 2, Rs25 lakhs from PIA Employees, Rs20 lakhs from Iqbal Avenue Phase 1, Rs50 lakhs from Govt Employees Society, Rs7 lakhs 50 thousand from Pak Arab Society, Rs3 lakhs from Nasheman Iqbal, Rs3 lakhs from Audit and Accounts Society. Rs30 lakh were collected from Air Force Housing Society, Rs18 lakh from Wapda Town, Rs11 lakh from Ghee Corporation, Rs1 lakh from Rail Town, Rs4 lakh from Dream Villas, Rs3 lakh from Green Acre, Rs70 lakh from Punjab University Phase 2, Rs13 lakhs from PCSIR Phase 1, Rs10 lakhs from Canal View and Rs3 lakhs from Guldasht Town.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed said the recovery operation will continue uninterrupted till the recovery of the last rupee. Director Revenue Mian Munir, Director Operations Mian Hamid Lal, Sohail Qadir Cheema, Shazil Waqar, Deputy Director Revenue along with XEN Headquarter Mudassar Javed also participated in the meeting.