Robbers loot valuables worth over Rs10m

LAHORE:A man was deprived of valuables including cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones worth over Rs10 million in a house robbery in Defence B police area on Tuesday. The victim Ejaz Ahmad in his complaint before police said that he along with his son Ahmad just had approached his house situated in Phase V. Suddenly, three unidentified suspects approached and made them hostage on gunpoint and entered their house.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Bhatti Gate on Tuesday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in a house situated near Mohallah Sattan. Fire fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

arrested: Investigations police Ravi Road have arrested three suspected robbers identified as Obaid Ullah alias Kodu, Faisal Adnan and Mansoor. Police also recovered cash Rs90,000, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects were involved in many cases of snatching. Police were investigating the matter further.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Traffic Police Lines (Shaheed Captain Ahmad Mubeen Lines) Manawan and police station Shahdara on Tuesday. He inaugurated the newly constructed main security gate of Manawan Traffic Police Lines. CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SP Traffic Asif Siddiqui, SP Shehzad Khan, DSP Headquarters Mubasher Gujjar, DSP Lines and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore also visited Smart Licensing Centre and inspected the standard of the modern digitalised driving licensing facilities being provided to the citizens. Dogar also presided over a meeting of Police officers of Shahdara and Badami Bagh circle and reviewed the overall performance of the police officers regarding crime control particularly the targets of arresting the hardened criminals, drug peddlers, land grabbers and goons.