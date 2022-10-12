Moot highlights issues of transgender community

LAHORE:A seminar on rights and social issues faced by third-generation/transgender community was held at the GCU Lahore on Tuesday.

Faizi, a transgender from Toba Tek Singh, who had completed MPhil in Urdu literature, also addressed the moot. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the moot organized by the varsity’s Bano Qudsiya Society for Gender Sensitisation in collaboration with the Urdu Department. Addressing the participants, Prof Zaidi said the issues of the transgender community could not be addressed until we listened to their position and understand their social rights from their own perspective. He said the GCU Lahore was providing its platform to the community where they could come and express their problems. Prof Zaidi said it was the disability of the society that it failed to integrate the transgender community. He said the GCU formed the Bano Qudsiya Society for gender sensitisation to ensure understanding of issues of gender equality, social and legal rights, and healthy gender behaviours among their students. “We will continue to make efforts to build a society that is fair, equitable and does not allow gender-based discrimination in any form,” he said. The VC said GCU announced five seats for transgender people three years ago, but out of thousands of candidates, they did not get any admission application on basis of the transgender which shows that there exists serious problems of their inclusion.

He said the motto of GCU Lahore is “Courage To Know”, and reiterated that we must show this courage and open the doors of this historical educational institution for all political and social debates. Senior lawyer Laiquat Ali shed light on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2O18, saying that there exist many misconceptions about this law especially that it permits same-sex marriage which is not true.