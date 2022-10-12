Depts asked to chalk out joint action plan to tackle smog

LAHORE:Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Usman Ali Khan has said that government departments have to work in coordination and implement joint action plan to tackle the upcoming smog season.

Secretary EPD Punjab said this while chairing a high level meeting regarding Joint Action Plan against smog at EPD Head office on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Transport, Agriculture, Labour, Industry, RTA, PDMA, Local Govt, PITB, Traffic and Urban Unit. The chair reiterated the directions from Chief Secretary Punjab made during the last meeting held on Monday last for preparing a Joint Action Plan against smog in coordination with all departments concerned with special emphasis on Lahore. The meeting discussed smog control activities pertaining to the departments concerned and their requirements and implementation mechanism.

Secretary EPD Punjab said that agriculture department will utilise the digital girdawari and get the contact numbers of rice cultivators and awareness messages will be delivered in Urdu for their awareness and sensitization. Besides, the agriculture officers would also get the data from last year violators list and share it with EPD, which would be later on shared with Deputy Commissioners. He said that the number of Smoke Emitting Vehicle squads will be increased and they will check the commercial vehicles’ VICS certificates at all three entry points of the city including Saggian, Thokar Niaz Baig and Chowk Yateem Khana.

Usman Ali further said that Transport Department will ensure the availability of Euro-V standard compliant fuel at all oil marketing companies outlets. All departments concerned will also depute their focal persons for data compilation and dissemination in the Smog Control Room established in EPD head office, he added. He also asked the PITB officials to speed up the work to complete the mobile application for the daily actions reporting, equipped with necessary features to alert Deputy Commissioners about real time geo-tagged fire and smoke emission instances.

Meanwhile, IG Police Faisal Shahkar has said that the police teams in all districts of the province should continue intensive operations regarding anti-smog and vehicles that emit a lot of smoke on the roads. He directed to take stern actions against burning crop residues, factories and kiln owners which cause air pollution. IG Punjab while giving instructions to the field officers to speed up countermeasures to prevent smog, said that police, district administration, Environment Department and other agencies should speed up the crackdown and action should be taken indiscriminately on the violation of smog SOPs.