CM vows to continue mission of public service

LAHORE:While the opposition is engrossed in spreading propaganda, the government would continue the mission of serving the people and providing necessary relief to them.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that numerous steps have been taken for facilitating the masses. Punjab has started the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program with Rs100 billion and under this program, eight million deserving families are getting flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee up to 40% cheaper. People of three flood-hit districts have also been included in this program; he added and maintained that it is the vision of our leader Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi said that people deprived of social protection are the responsibility of the State. He added that the Ehsaas ration discount program is a big step towards achieving the goals of poverty alleviation and welfare State. He noted that the national health card is one of the flagship programs of the incumbent government. 2.2 million patients have been treated free of cost at a cost of Rs.50 billion. Meanwhile, cancer patients are provided with the facility of treatment through cyber knife technology and this would provide much-needed relief to them. He said that more than 54,000 cancer patients have been treated through the national health card program, while more than 4,83,000 kidney patients have also received free treatment. Through the national health card, every resident of Punjab has been provided with free treatment while the treatment of other diseases was being included in the national health card program, he added. It is my mission to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to every citizen of the province, he emphasised.

The CM said that a 25 billion relief has been given to the people by ensuring a 100 % decrease in the ratio of stamp duty. For public convenience, the rate of stamp duty has been fixed at 1% across Punjab. By reducing the rate of stamp duty, urban property registration and transfers will increase. This would provide relief to citizens and the government would get more revenue, he said. This step will promote the construction industry and create new employment opportunities. The provincial government has taken this decision in the wider public interest, he concluded.