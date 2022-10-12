‘Dream come true’: Japan reopens to tourists

TOKYO: Japan reopened its doors to tourists on Tuesday after two-and-a-half years of tough Covid-19 restrictions, with officials hoping an influx of travellers enticed by a weak yen will boost the economy.
By mid-morning, tourists from Israel, France and Britain were already pouring in, including Chris Irwin, 38, on his first trip to Japan. “We have always wanted to come to Japan, and it seemed like the stars just aligned,” said Irwin, who arrived at Haneda airport from Britain with his wife. Adi Bromshtine, a 69-year-old retiree from Israel, said she had been “planning before Covid and waiting and waiting” for the chance to visit Japan.
