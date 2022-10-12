Israel hails ‘historic’ sea border deal with Lebanon

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel said on Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a “historic achievement” that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries.
Negotiations between the neighbouring countries, which are still technically at war, had suffered repeated setbacks since their launch in 2020 but gained momentum in recent weeks with both sides eyeing revenue from potentially rich Mediterranean gas fields. US envoy Amos Hochstein floated a proposed final agreement earlier this month that Israel welcomed, but Lebanon sought some adjustments.
TOKYO: Japan reopened its doors to tourists on Tuesday after two-and-a-half years of tough Covid-19 restrictions, with...
PARIS: France will deploy more troops and equipment to Romania in the coming weeks and step up its presence elsewhere...
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines flight attendants will no longer be let go after becoming pregnant, the carrier said on...
PARIS: Rights groups voiced alarm on Tuesday over the extent of an Iranian crackdown on a Kurdish-populated city that...
BUDAPEST: A day after launching his Twitter account Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an ally of Donald Trump,...
BAGHDAD: Iraq´s parliament will meet on Thursday to “elect the president”, speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi´s office...
Comments