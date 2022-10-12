Where’s Trump? Hungary PM asks on Twitter

BUDAPEST: A day after launching his Twitter account Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an ally of Donald Trump, admitted on Tuesday he missed the former United States president on the social media website.

“After my first day on Twitter, there´s one question on my mind. Where is my good friend, @realDonaldTrump?” Orban posted. Trump was booted off Twitter -- and handed a two-year-suspension from Facebook -- following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by the then president´s supporters.

He had used the popular and powerful platforms as a megaphone for his often controversial and sometimes extremist opinions as well as encouraging conspiracy theories. The hardline anti-immigration Orban meanwhile has forged links with US right-wingers in recent years, earning praise from Trump who also endorsed the Hungarian before his re-election last April.