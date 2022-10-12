Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli soldier was shot dead on Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, the second deadly attack on armed forces in less than a week, the Israeli army said.

“Two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire at IDF (Israeli military) soldiers,” the army said, announcing one of the soldiers was killed. The shooting was claimed by “The Lions´ Den”, a loose coalition of Palestinian fighters which has emerged in recent months.