Tunisia ‘rescues’ 194 migrants

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities intercepted nearly 200 migrants attempting to reach Europe northwards across the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
“Coast guard patrols rescued 194 illegal migrants (118 Tunisians and 76 of other African nationalities) over the weekend,” it said in a statement. The “rescues” took place in nine separate operations off the southern and north-eastern coast.
The North African country has a long Mediterranean coast, in places just 130-km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, making it a magnet for people from across Africa seeking refuge in Europe.
