Prosecutor calls for US school shooter to get death penalty

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, planned and carried out a “systematic massacre,” a prosecutor arguing for the death penalty said on Tuesday.
“What he wanted to do, what his plan was, and what he did, was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” prosecutor Michael Satz said in closing arguments at the sentencing trial of 24-year-old Cruz. “It was calculated. It was purposeful. And it was a systematic massacre,” the assistant state attorney said.
