German teen charged with planning school bomb attack

BERLIN: German prosecutors on Tuesday said they had charged a 17-year-old boy with allegedly planning a May school bomb attack that was only narrowly avoided when he was arrested the day before.

The suspect, named as Jeremy R., planned the “right-wing extremist motivated attack” on a school he attended in the city of Essen using explosives and various other weapons, federal prosecutors said in a statement. “Teachers and a larger number of pupils were to be killed” in the massacre planned for May 13, they said.