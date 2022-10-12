German teen charged with planning school bomb attack

BERLIN: German prosecutors on Tuesday said they had charged a 17-year-old boy with allegedly planning a May school bomb attack that was only narrowly avoided when he was arrested the day before.
The suspect, named as Jeremy R., planned the “right-wing extremist motivated attack” on a school he attended in the city of Essen using explosives and various other weapons, federal prosecutors said in a statement. “Teachers and a larger number of pupils were to be killed” in the massacre planned for May 13, they said.
