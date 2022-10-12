Malaysia’s Najib could be freed if his party wins poll: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s jailed ex-leader Najib Razak could be freed if his ruling party wins snap elections expected next month, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison term for corruption linked to the misuse of billions in public money. He was ousted from power at polls in 2018 by Mahathir´s opposition alliance amid anger over the scandal. But Najib´s long-ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) returned to office in August last year and is now seeking a fresh mandate after dissolving parliament on Monday.

“If they win and form the government, their first objective is to free Najib,” Mahathir told a media conference on Tuesday. “Najib will be pardoned and released and all other charges will be dropped.”

The disgraced former leader remains a member of UMNO but cannot stand for election because of his conviction on a batch of charges linked to the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad.