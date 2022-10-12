Central Punjab whip Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Central Punjab whipped KP by an innings and 79 runs on the third day of their four-day third round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 478-8, Central Punjab were bowled out for 492 in the 116th over.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having conceded a huge lead of 318, were bundled out for 239 in the 69th over.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, resuming their second innings at 271-4, Sindh declared it at 408-9 to set Southern Punjab a 408-run target.

Southern Punjab were reduced to 208-8 at close. Meanwhile, Balochistan were forced to follow-on by Northern at the KCCA Stadium.