Allen stars as NZ power past Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH: Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket romp over Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday in the tri-series.
Allen blasted six sixes in his 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down their target of 131 with ease at Hagley Oval.
The victory leaves the hosts and Pakistan each with two wins and one defeat before the Black Caps next face Bangladesh on Wednesday, also in Christchurch.
The three nations are using the week-long tournament to fine tune for the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.
An improved bowling performance saw Pakistan restricted to 130 for seven in their 20 overs before Allen and Devon Conway’s rapid opening partnership of 117 set up a comfortable victory.
After Allen was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan, captain Kane Williamson saw New Zealand home with three overs and five balls to spare.
“It was an improvement again from the last game,” said Williamson, referring to New Zealand’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday. The condition weren’t easy, but we were nice and clinical with the ball.
“Finn really broke the back of the chase by being super aggressive and Devon complemented him nicely.”
Following his unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh, Conway struck five fours in compiling 49 not out off 46 balls.
“We need to discuss our mistakes ahead of the next match,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, whose side play Bangladesh on Thursday.
“We had a bad day, we just weren’t up to the mark with our batting.”
New Zealand bowler Michael Bracewell was named man-of-the-match after removing prolific opening pair Rizwan, for 16, and captain Babar Azam, for 21, in his superb two for 11 from four overs.
“I was a bit fortunate in that first over with a couple of short, wide ones which went straight to fielders,” said Bracewell.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking, bowling to some world-class players, but I was happy with the way it came out.” Iftikhar Ahmed top scored for Pakistan with 27, including three fours.
Tim Southee removed Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz with the first two deliveries of the final over, but Mohammad Wasim survived the hat-trick ball.
Score Board
Pakistan won the toss
Pakistan Innings
Rizwan † c Neesham b Bracewell 16
Babar (c) c †Conway b Bracewell 21
Shan c Bracewell b Santner 14
Shadab c Southee b Santner 8
Iftikhar c Tickner b Southee 27
Haider c Southee b Sodhi 8
Asif not out 25
Nawaz c sub (Guptill) b Southee 0
Wasim not out 1
Extras: (w 10) 10
Total: 20 Ov (RR: 6.50) 130/7
Fall: 1-30, 4.2 ov, 2-54, 7.5 ov, 3-62, 9.1 ov, 4-65, 10.2 ov, 5-77, 13.2 ov, 6-128, 19.1 ov, 7-128, 19.2 ov
Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-31-2, Mitchell Santner 4-0-27-2, Michael Bracewell 4-0-11-2, Blair Tickner 3-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-23-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-11-0
New Zealand Innings
Finn st † Rizwan b Shadab 62
Devon † not out 49
Kane Williamson (c) not out 9
Extras: (lb 5, w 6) 1
Total: 16.1 Ov 131/1
Fall: 1-117, 13.3 ov
Bowling: Naseem Shah 3.1-0-18-0, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-0-21-0, Mohammad Wasim 2-0-19-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-26-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-28-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-14-0
Match result: New Zealand won by 9 wickets
Umpires: Alex Wharf, Wayne Knights
Player of the Match: Michael Bracewell
