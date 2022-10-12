Pakistan women beat SL in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Off-spinner Omaima Sohail came up with the best bowling figures of her career to help Pakistan Women record a comfortable five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

This was Pakistan’s fifth win from six outings in the tournament. The win also confirmed Pakistan’s second spot on the points table with 10 points.

They will take on Sri Lanka, who finished third, in the second semi-final, which will take place on Thursday (tomorrow). The first semi-final will be played between India and Thailand on the same day in the morning.

In the match which was delayed by rain and wet outfield, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Omaima had figures of five for 13 in four overs which helped Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 112 in 18.5 overs.

She was supported by Tuba Hassan who claimed two wickets. Nida Dar got one wicket.

For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 41 runs off 26 balls with nine fours.

Pakistan reached the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Nida Dar remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 28 balls. Aliya Riaz scored 20 off 26.

Ayesha Naseem smacked two sixes to get Pakistan over the finishing line. She scored 16 not out off five balls.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Sri Lanka 112 all out, 18.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 41, Oshadi Ranasinghe 26; Omaima Sohail 5-13).

Pakistan 113-5, 18.5 overs (Nida Dar 26 not out, Aliya Riaz 20, Ayesha Naseem 16 not out; Kavisha Dilhari 2-16).

Player of the match – Omaima Sohail (Pakistan).