Pakistan get Shaheen boost ahead of World Cup

KARACHI: Just hours after New Zealand gave them a black eye in Christchurch, Pakistan received good news on Tuesday when it was announced that their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi will be fully fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Shaheen, who has been out of action for three months after injuring his right knee, will be available for the T20 World Cup. The new came soon after Pakistan crashed to an embarrassing nine-wicket loss against New Zealand in a Tri-series match on Tuesday.

“Shaheen will join the national squad for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane as per schedule on 15 October, after undergoing rehab,” PCB said in a press release.

Shaheen, 22, suffered a knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in July and was forced to miss the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20I series against England at home.

However, he was selected in Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the World Cup and sent for rehab in England.

He is likely to play the two World Cup warm-up games --against England on October 17 and against Afghanistan two days later, in Brisbane.

Shaheen is raring to have a go in Australia.

“I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign,” he was quoted as saying in the media release.

“It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit.”

Big-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman is also set to recover in time for the T20 World Cup. “Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and will complete his rehabilitation,” PCB said.

Fakhar is likely to make the final 15 because of an unimpressive performance from most of the Pakistani batters in recent weeks. Pakistan can make changes to their squad until October 15.

Placed in group 2 with old rivals India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifier teams, Pakistan will take on the Indians in their opening game of the World Cup in Melbourne on October 23.