Winds of change?

Two recent big-ticket interviews have led to analyses that there may be a shift in political narratives in the country. The first has been the headline-making interview by President Arif Alvi. The president – who has largely remained silent over the past months, some would say to the extent of clearly shirking from his constitutional obligations – managed to talk about a whole spectrum of issues. From the army chief’s appointment to the army’s role in politics, the cipher and the ‘foreign conspiracy’ linked to it, President Alvi left little to imagination in his TV interview with a private channel. While his words were carefully chosen, his statement regarding the cipher claim by the PTI – that he was not convinced about the cipher but he had his suspicions and thus wanted an investigation into it to ascertain facts – has led to speculation regarding a possible shift within the PTI ranks. While the President House has been quick to issue a clarification and claim he has been ‘misquoted’, there seems to be little ambiguity that the president was saying he was not ‘convinced’ there was a conspiracy though he ‘had suspicions’. Whether the clarficiaton comes after possible backlash to his words from his own party is uncertain but this is the first time someone from within the party has had a somewhat differing take on the cipher issue. Ironically, the president also talked about his ‘constitutional role’, while seemingly forgetting the fact that he has consistently refused to perform his duties as the president after the PDM government was formed.

In a strange take on the process of the appointment of the army chief, President Alvi has suggested extensive consultation – again conveniently forgetting that there is a constitutional method of appointing an army chief, which does not involve any consultation with the opposition as it is only the prime minister’s prerogative. The president’s interview can be interpreted in two different ways: is he trying to build bridges between the government and the PTI? Or is he saying that if an appointment is made without consultation with the PTI, the president may create hurdles in the way? That wouldn’t be wildly different from how he has operated the past few months, refusing to administer oaths or appoint the Punjab governor. As for the cipher, one is at a loss to understand how two NSC meetings – which were investigative in nature and one of which took place under the PTI regime – were not deemed enough ‘investigation’ into the matter. Especially since the president wasn’t apparently entirely convinced and was working on ‘suspicions’.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif too has talked to the media, offering a new narrative: that the economy was doing well till he was PM, and that it was the judicial intervention that led to upheaval both political and economic. This is a shift from Nawaz Sharif’s previous rhetoric, which had been largely anti-establishment – and this could be the narrative the party chooses as it looks at election year. It is no secret that the PTI is good at building narratives, while the government and the parties that form it are woefully bad at both spin and optics. In fact, till very recently, it looked like Imran Khan was taking a lead in everything – from popularity to narrative to spin. However, the sands may be shifting now. The government looks more confident than it was when it came into power.

Political observers say that talk of lifetime disqualifications being draconian, the way Ishaq Dar has come back and has brought the dollar down in a few days, and the way Maryam Nawaz’s conviction has been overturned may point to the creation of the proverbial ‘level-playing field. Regardless of who is at the helm in the country, the PML-N is still lost without the ‘N’ factor in it – at least electorally speaking. Will we then see a return of both the N and the M to spearhead the party’s electoral fight? That, along with speculations about a plan in Punjab near the elections, may mean a more aggressive approach towards dealing with Imran and an attempt to push back against the carefully calculated cipher narrative constructed by the PTI. With a post-audio-leaks Imran already talking about ‘fabricated video leaks’, the president giving mixed signals, and a government in the centre that is now flexing its muscles, analysts may not be wrong that somewhere the winds are shifting.