Black pill

This letter refers to the article ‘A fragile economy’ (October 05, 2022) by Hassan Baig. The article talked about the current state of our economy and also gave some viable solutions. Unfortunately, no one ever tries to actually solve our economic crisis, which has persisted for decades. This indicates that there is little hope of us ever attaining prosperity. Our leaders are determined to not solve this issue. They are looting the public and living a carefree life, while the ordinary people suffer.

Having witnessed the inaction of our leaders over seven decades, giving solutions to economic issues is a waste of breath and ink. The people will, sadly, have to figure their own way out of the crisis. We must stop expecting politicians to deliver prosperity, because they all have their own axe to grind and care little for the concerns of the people. This is our cold reality.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran