Waiting for help

The flood victims are still hopelessly waiting for government assistance in rebuilding their lives. Many NGOs have expressed that the inflow of donations has reduced significantly. Ever since the government started collecting donation money, PTI leaders and party supporters ran a campaign against such relief activities. Baseless allegations that donation money will be embezzled by corrupt offices have eroded people’s trust in state institutions. The end result of this political point scoring is that people are now hesitating to donate their money.

Our politicians should realize that not every event needs to be politicized. In this game of politics, only the poor will suffer.

Imtiaz Rehman

Lahore