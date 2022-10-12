Time for unity

In his Mianwali jalsa, Imran Khan referred to Pakistan as “my nation”. The nation belongs to him for his achievements in cricket and in healthcare – building a cancer hospital in memory of his mother. But the nation also belongs to all those who are struggling to restore the economic health of the country and to rebuild the lives of the 33 million people who lost everything during the recent unprecedented floods.
The nation requests him to leave politics for some other time, stop polluting the political landscape by his virulent attacks on his opponents, and sit with the government to combat the twin emergencies the nation is currently facing.
Hameed Akhtar Niazi
Islamabad
There has been a sudden increase in terrorist activities in Swat over the last couple of weeks. Most political leaders...
This letter refers to the article ‘A fragile economy’ by Hassan Baig. The article talked about the current state...
The flood victims are still hopelessly waiting for government assistance in rebuilding their lives. Many NGOs have...
This refers to the article, ‘Amateur hour – extended remix’ by Mosharraf Zaidi . China attained independence...
What is happening in Swat? Is it the beginning of the return of the TTP? Where is law and order? There has been an...
There are no words that can describe the sorry state of Pakistan. Street crimes in the country have increased over the...
Comments