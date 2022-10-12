Time for unity

In his Mianwali jalsa, Imran Khan referred to Pakistan as “my nation”. The nation belongs to him for his achievements in cricket and in healthcare – building a cancer hospital in memory of his mother. But the nation also belongs to all those who are struggling to restore the economic health of the country and to rebuild the lives of the 33 million people who lost everything during the recent unprecedented floods.

The nation requests him to leave politics for some other time, stop polluting the political landscape by his virulent attacks on his opponents, and sit with the government to combat the twin emergencies the nation is currently facing.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad