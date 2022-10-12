Rising crimes

There are no words that can describe the sorry state of Pakistan. Street crimes in the country have increased over the last few years. Crimes against women and children top the list. Police inaction, a desire for easy money and growing unemployment are some reasons that lead to such crimes.
The police need to handle the situation efficiently. All citizens deserve to live in a crime-free society.
Zunairah Sheikh
Karachi
There has been a sudden increase in terrorist activities in Swat over the last couple of weeks. Most political leaders...
This letter refers to the article ‘A fragile economy’ by Hassan Baig. The article talked about the current state...
The flood victims are still hopelessly waiting for government assistance in rebuilding their lives. Many NGOs have...
In his Mianwali jalsa, Imran Khan referred to Pakistan as “my nation”. The nation belongs to him for his...
This refers to the article, ‘Amateur hour – extended remix’ by Mosharraf Zaidi . China attained independence...
What is happening in Swat? Is it the beginning of the return of the TTP? Where is law and order? There has been an...
Comments