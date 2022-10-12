 
close
Wednesday October 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Rising crimes

October 12, 2022

There are no words that can describe the sorry state of Pakistan. Street crimes in the country have increased over the last few years. Crimes against women and children top the list. Police inaction, a desire for easy money and growing unemployment are some reasons that lead to such crimes.

The police need to handle the situation efficiently. All citizens deserve to live in a crime-free society.

Zunairah Sheikh

Karachi

Comments