They need our help

The condition of the flood-affected areas in Pakistan is alarming. Thousands of people are still homeless and living under the open sky. They do not have food to survive.

While many people and organizations showed responsibility when the floods hit these regions, donations and other forms of aid have slowed down now. There is no time to waste. We should speed up rehabilitation work. Companies and individuals must keep donating for this cause.

Sumaira Iqbal

Karachi