Missed chance?

In his press conference in London, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif rightly pointed out that Imran Khan was bent on seeking revenge against Nawaz in his over three-year-long tenure and that he did nothing for Pakistan. This statement is supported by the PTI’s poor performance throughout its regime that ended in April 2022. Not only did Khan target the Sharifs, he also did not pay any attention to introducing programmes to uplift the country.
The Pakistani economy remained badly hit throughout his tenure, which resulted in sky-high inflation. Everything that the people of the country witnessed was contrary to the PTI’s pre-polls slogans. Had Khan worked religiously for the welfare of the country and its people, Pakistan today would have witnessed prosperity.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
