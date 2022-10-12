Suspect held within six hours of Rs1.8m robbery

The District City police on Tuesday solved a robbery case within six hours of its occurring in Kharadar’s Boulton Market area by arresting the suspect with the looted amount of Rs1.8 million.
Police said they raided the Golimar area and arrested the suspect with the stolen Rs1.8 million and chequebook. The suspect, identified as Faisal, was an employee at the shop he had robbed.
Officials said Faisal staged a robbery at the shop after stealing the money himself. When the police questioned him on suspicion, he admitted to committing the crime. Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho announced giving CC-I (level-one commendation certificates) and cash rewards to the Kharadar SHO and his team.
Police have requested the business community to check if their employees have a criminal record. They requested the business community to report any kind of big cash transaction to the police so they can be provided full protection by the police.
