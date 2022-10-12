Governor Tessori vows to control street crime in city

Newly appointed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said he will convene a meeting with the Karachi commissioner, the Sindh police chief and the city police chief at the Governor House to overcome the increasing incidents of street crime in the metropolis.

Tessori said he will not let the law enforcement agencies’ sacrifices to maintain law and order in the city go to waste. “I pay tribute to the sacrifices of the army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies. I’ll make every possible effort to restore peace in Karachi.”

The governor was addressing a news conference at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) head office in Bahadurabad after visiting the graveyard in Azizabad where the party buries their slain workers.

He also placed floral wreaths on the graves of Dr Imran Farooq and Azim Ahmed Tariq. He was accompanied by MQM-P Deputy Convener and former city mayor Wasim Akhtar. After visiting the graveyard, party workers and leaders received the governor and showered flower petals on him.

Talking to reporters, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Sindh’s people understand that Pakistan can be stabilised by solving the problems of the urban areas. He said the quota system in the province was based on injustices, adding that it was in force for the past 50 years before being abolished, then decisions were made on the basis of merit.

He also said the new governor will play a special role in the recovery of missing persons and the early release of captives. He also hoped Tessori would end the differences between the urban and rural areas in Sindh by doing them justice.

Siddiqui invited everyone to rejoin the party, saying that the doors of the MQM-P are open to all of them. Tessori on the occasion expressed gratitude to all the party members, including Siddiqui.

“I’ll do my best to restore the trust of the MQM-P workers. I won’t let the sacrifices of the families of the martyrs go in vain. I’ll do my best to recover the missing workers.”