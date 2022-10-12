Sindh cabinet okays draft agreement to take over JMPC, NICH, NICVD

The Sindh cabinet approved a draft agreement on Tuesday and referred it to the federal government for final approval, under which the provincial government would be authorised to operate, develop, maintain and upgrade three major Karachi hospitals -- Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) -- through its health department.

The draft agreement was deliberated on by the federal and provincial government in a meeting chaired by the prime minister on August 18, 2022. Under the initial terms of the agreement, which would be effective from the date of its signing for a period of 25 years, the operating cost, including salaries, medicines, utilities and development expenditures of the three major health facilities would be borne by the Sindh government.

A five-hour provincial cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Alis Shah at the CM House, was further told that the government would be entitled to hire the staff necessary to perform work, the employees were to be governed as per the laws of the province and they would be reverted to the provincial government after the expiry of the agreement. Also, all the federal employees working in the hospitals would continue.

Under the 18th amendment, the provincial government had taken over the administrative control of the devolved JPMC, NICH) and NICVD in July 2011. The Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court gave verdicts against the devolution of the three institutions; therefore, they were restored back to the federal government in May 2019. However, later the federal cabinet decided to hand them over to the respective governments in July 2019. In response to the cabinet decision, the federal government shared a draft Operating & Management Agreement (OMA) to finalise an agreement between the federal and the Sindh governments to run the health institutions.

Regularisation of teachers

The cabinet was told that 6,000 JESTs (junior elementary schoolteachers) and 1,190 ESTs (elementary schoolteachers) were recruited through a test conducted by the IBA Sukkur under the Recruitment policy 2017.

The teachers were appointed on a contract basis in 2018-20 for a period of five years on the condition that after the completion of four years, they would have to clear another test for an extension. The cabinet, keeping in view the Recruitment Policy 2021, decided to regularise them from March 2022.

Wheat policy

The cabinet sub-committee recommended the cabinet to issue a wheat policy for 2022-23 at Rs5,825 per 100kg with a subsidy of Rs23.559 billion.

The CM directed the food department to prepare a fool-proof strategy to ensure that the subsidy was passed on to the real consumers and the price of Atta was kept in the range of Rs58 to Rs65 per kg. The cabinet also decided to purchase 200,000 tons of wheat from PASSCO for which Rs16.768 billion were approved.

Hesco & Sepco

Energy Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh told the meeting that the Privatization Commission had decided to privatise all federal government-owned DISCOs (power distribution companies) to the private sector management, but finally it had decided to hand them over to the provincial governments.

He said Hesco (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) and Sepco (Sukkur Electric Power Company) would be the first DISCOs in the country that would be transferred to a provincial government.

The CM said that under the constitution the provincial government was authorised to undertake electricity distribution. Therefore, he directed the energy minister to appoint a consultant firm to study the number of employees, sales growth, financial cost, and recovery ratio for both the companies so that they could be acquired.

The cabinet approved the acquisition of Hesco and Sepco and decided to operate them with the help of a professional private partner.

Ban on hunting birds

The wildlife department presented an agenda item that a ban on the hunting of native game birds and migratory waterfowl should be imposed because during natural disasters wildlife suffered equally as human life. “To extend protection to wildlife during a natural calamity,” Special Assistant to CM on Wildlife Bangul Khan said, the sustainable use of wildlife was key to sustainable development and highly desirable during the era of climate change.

The CM approved the ban on the hunting of native birds and migratory waterfowl for one year until the wildlife recovered from the shock sustained due to natural disasters. The cabinet approved the proposal.