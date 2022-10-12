Jazz joins hands with OPay

KARACHI: Jazz has partnered with a fintech company OPay to offer an e-pin facility on point-of-sale (POS) machines, a statement said on Tuesday.

It’s for a first that a digital operator has offered an e-pin service, in addition to scratch cards, offering customers a contemporary approach to top-up their mobile credit.

Deploying Jazz e-pins on OPay’s current active footprint of 10,000 POSM would enable consumers with a secure and user-friendly method to process top-up payments at frequently visited outlets such as petrol stations, pharmacies, and shopping stores, the broadband service provider said.

According to details, e-pins can be purchased from OPay’s POS-merchants and will be printed on the bill invoice to verify transaction.

The goal of the strategic partnership was to increase e-pins to digitise channels across the country, enhancing the customers experience. OPay has plans to widely expand its POS network and that would help a long way for the partnership to grow, the company said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Asif Aziz, chief commercial officer at Jazz, said the partnership would augment accessibility and convenience for their customers to purchase Jazz services through OPay’s platform.

Zeb Khan, OPay Pakistan’s vice president, said the company was eager to make an impact in Pakistan by bringing a superior and innovative digital experience to accelerate the financial well-being of Pakistani customers.