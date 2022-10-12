PBS defends its number-crunching standards

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined in September 2022 from 27.3 percent in August to 23.0 percent. The change was mainly driven by electricity tariff relief by the government to consumers of up to 300 units. The decline started opinion pieces, articles and media discussion.

Electricity tariff

PBS does not gauge the electricity prices of the country on the basis of 50 units a month. In fact, 50 units are consumed by only 144 percent of the total electricity consumers. For the rest of the consumers, the rates are taken from their respective quintiles. As far as the baseline tariff amounting to Rs7.91/unit is concerned; PBS has already incorporated it in phases as notified by NEPRA. Further, PBS does not exclude the FCA and incorporates FCA every month as per NEPRA notifications.

In the month of August 2022 an increase of Rs9.8972/unit was charged, which resulted in an increase in CPI to 27.3 percent from 24.9 percent in July 2022, while in September the government announced relief for consumers up to 300 units which has been deducted in the month of September for consumers up to 300 units. The government also announced FCA amounting to Rs4.3435/unit which was again not charged on consumers' up to 300 units.

Thus, consumers of up to 300 units, which account for 88 percent of the overall electricity consumers, were given double relief. This relief resulted in decline in electricity charges by 30.48 percent with respect to last year. Since electricity has a significant weight of 4.6 percent in the basket of goods so it resulted in a decline of 1 A basis points in September 2022.

The sharp decline of 17.66 percent in the commodity group (house rent, water, electricity gas & fuel) is mainly because of the sharp decline of 65.33 percent in electricity on a month-on-month basis. it is worth mentioning that increase in electricity tariff during the last three months has resulted in a substantial increase in inflation i.e. from 21.3 percent in June 2022 to 27.3 percent in August 2022.

Wheat Prices

PBS compiles the wheat flour prices on average collected from three shops in each market. For Punjab, the average price reported for the month of September was Rs1,095/20Kg bag because some of the stations reported government-subsidised wheat flour at the rate of Rs960/20 Kg and Rs1,295/20Kg as per availability in the CPI markets.

For Faisalabad, the wheat floor price is Rs1,160/20 Kg which shows that PBS does consider the prices of the wheat floor on the basis of availability at the time of price collection.

Further, the subsidised wheat flour which was not available in Sindh and Balochistan during the month of September has not been reported by PBS. PBS has reported prices of wheat flour from the open market from Rs2,098 (Hyderabad) and Rs2,238 (Quetta) etc.

Data Fudging

The PBS has never been fined by any of the international agencies, rather the data presented by PBS regarding all the macro-economic indicators are considered as most authentic and reliable.

Inflation numbers compiled by PBS are used by international organisations such as IMF, World Bank, ADB etc, and also by national agencies such as SBP, Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Finance for policy decisions.

PBS welcomes healthy criticism but requests the readers and writers to kindly review the inflation compilation methodology, which is already available on the official website of PBS before commenting on inflation. Inflation is compiled on international standards by adopting an internationally accepted methodology.