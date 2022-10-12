Dar’s gamble

LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s policies for strengthening the rupee are drawing strong disapproval from the same economists who had blasted his bold decision of freezing dollar accounts of overseas Pakistanis after 1998 nuclear tests that led to Pakistan's economic isolation and subsequent financial degradation.

But, at that time, was there any alternative to the accounts-freezing policy? The ground reality is that the $5 billion foreign exchange deposits of the overseas Pakistanis were mostly consumed by successive governments. Then our foreign exchange reserves were less than $1 billion.

The foreign inflows immediately stopped after the nuclear tests. There was no way the government of Pakistan could have paid the depositors in dollars. At that time, it was in the best interest of the country to offer the depositors the equivalent amount in rupees and save the country from the embarrassment of default.

Dar gambled in 1998 and succeeded. Yes, the confidence of the overseas Pakistanis was badly hurt. At that time no law prohibited the government from using those dollar deposits. After that, a law was introduced that prevented the state to use private depositors’ dollars. The overseas Pakistanis are again maintaining dollar accounts.

In the case of the rupee value, there were factors like speculation and manipulation that brought it down to an unrealistic low. When the PTI government assumed office in 2018 the rupee was trading at Rs118. The IMF circles in private sessions talked about devaluation to Rs145.

The then government did not contact the IMF for a considerable time and weakened the economy to the extent that the dollar went beyond Rs160.

The IMF did not ask for further devaluation as the Pakistani currency was going down on its own. Though the present government contacted IMF immediately after the takeover, the IMF delayed its approval for an unusually long time. That allowed speculators/manipulators to shove the rupee down to historic lows.

Now, Dar is tightening the screws of both speculators and manipulators to bring rupee-dollar parity to a realistic level. But it seems he intends to go beyond the realistic parity. It is because consumers are grappling with unprecedented price hikes and inflation is breaking records.

His priority is to bring the prices down. If the dollar attains its realistic level of Rs200, it would decrease the costs of imports by 20 percent (coming down from a high of Rs240 to Rs200 per dollar). But it would not make much of a dent in prices, but if the dollar hits Rs180, it would be a little overvalued but the import in rupee terms would reduce by 30 percent.

There would be a visible decline in prices (the price level would be the same or a little lower than in the last days of the PTI government). Still, in three months the consumers would start feeling relief. The pressure on the rupee would be diluted by foreign inflows. The World Bank has promised to convert project finance of $2 billion to a loan for flood relief (these loans carry a markup of 0.75 percent). The Asian Development Bank has also indicated to release of $1.5 billion this year. Flood relief grants may also reach over $1 billion.

Dar would be banking on these inflows to stabilise the rupee which would substantially reduce prices, inflation, and bank markup. The investor sentiments would be boosted and if he could constitutionally ensure continuity of policy, we might see a turnaround within a year. But it all depends upon how the political situation unfolds in the next six months.