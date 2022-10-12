SECP extends IFRS-9 date for NBFCs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended effective date for applicability of IFRS-9 for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) including non-bank microfinance companies (NBMFCs) and Modarabas till June 30, 2024, a statement said on Tuesday.

The regulator said it had granted the extension in the wake of economic hardships and capacity issues being faced by respective sectors in the post-Covid times. The decision would provide level playing field to the NBFCs/Modarabas in line with an extension granted by the State Bank of Pakistan for banks and development finance institutions till January 1, 2024, SECP said.

International Accounting Standard Board (IASB) replaced International Accounting Standard 39 with IFRS 9 effective from January 1, 2018. The new standard can have substantial market impact and requires, in particular, the application of new impairment requirement i.e. expected credit loss, which requires all NBFCs to establish provisions for expected future credit losses.

Under the IFRS 9 ECL approach, NBFCs need to consider current conditions and reasonable and supportable forward-looking information that is available without undue cost or effort when estimating expected credit losses. Currently, only 17 out of 42 members of NBFI and Modaraba Association of Pakistan and only two NBMFCs have adopted the standard.

SECP said it was actively engaged in encouraging early adoption of the IFRS-9 standard and had clearly stated that no further extensions shall be granted in the future.

The regulator directed NBFCs and Modarabas to formulate and submit their board's approved time bound action plans containing timelines, capacity building measures and any other activities required for effective implementation of IFRS-9 by October 31, 2022. SECP also asked them to submit periodic status update to the commission on December 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023.