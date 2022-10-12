NIFT ePay, Ideal Autonetics partner to digitise educational payments

KARACHI: NIFT ePay has entered into a strategic alliance with Ideal Autonetics to digitise payments across the educational sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

NIFT ePay is a digital payment service provider, approved and licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is a brainchild of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), which has been operating in Pakistan since 1997 as a leading electronic/automated cheque clearing house.

NIFT ePay serves making digital payments to all types of businesses, including educational institutions, using bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and wallet accounts.

iEMS is an ERP system designed and developed by Ideal Autonetics (Pvt.) Limited for providing management of students and their fees to educational institutions. The solution facilitates the management and the administrative users to perform their different tasks effortlessly and provides comprehensive MIS reports.

The collaboration between NIFT ePay and Ideal Autonetics is aimed to facilitate the educational institutions registered with iEMS in receiving their fee payments digitally.

The students or their parents will be able to conveniently make digital fee payments using their bank accounts, credit or debit card, and wallet accounts.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aslam Pirzada, CEO of Ideal Autonetics, said, "Based on our vision to digitally transform the academia for achieving academic excellence, we have joined hands with NIFT ePay.

We plan to add more value by providing services that will inspire and excite our customers. We aim to lead our way into a new era of digital services by synergizing together."

The collaboration would contribute to revolutionising the management of academic operations digitally, with trust and confidence, he added.

Syed Faraz Javed, GM - of Digital Financial Services (ePay), said, “We are excited to partner with Ideal Autonetics, one of the established service providers in the Education Industry.

Integrating NIFT ePay with iEMS will allow us to execute our strategy to deliver frictionless and secure digital payments to the education sector all across Pakistan.

This partnership will allow both companies to help the education sector in digital transformation.”

The signing ceremony was held at the office of NIFT and attended by officials from both sides.