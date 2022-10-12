Policy rate status quo weighs on stocks

Stocks ticked down on Tuesday as the central bank’s dovish monetary stance and Moody’s downgrading of some local banks dampened the sentiment, triggering profit-booking, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index closed lower by 56.16 points or 0.13 percent to 42,155.48 points against 42,211.64 points recorded in the last session at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index swung between a high of 42,411.58 and a low of 42,053.81 points in the day before settling down in the negative territory.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said it was a range-bound session marked by profit-booking.

“The benchmark index, despite opening in the positive zone, failed to maintain the forward momentum amid sluggish participation,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the dismal performance included technology (-112.1 points), cement (-28.0 points), E&Ps (-7.3 points), vanaspati & allied industries (-6.5 points), and textile composite (-6.5 points).

The KSE-30 index also fell by 266.56 points or 1.68 percent to 15,622.91 points.

Traded shares swelled by 64 million to 304.838 million from 240.194 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs9.845 billion from Rs10.533 billion.

The market capital narrowed to Rs6.848 trillion from Rs6.875 trillion. Out of 341 companies active in the session, 139 advanced, 176 retreated, and 26 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a positive note over the prospects of $4 billion inflows, as revealed during central bank’s analyst briefing on Monday, which led the market to make an intraday high of 199 points.

“However, this positivity didn’t sustain and an initial decline came from TRG as the stock hit its lower limit during the trading session,” he added.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Sapphire Textile, which rose by Rs59 to Rs1,064 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which improved by Rs27 to Rs558 per share.

Nestle Pakistan suffered a major decline by losing Rs70 to Rs5,780 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), down by Rs63.56 to Rs2,234.88 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks witnessed bearish activity on investor concerns for Moody’s downgrade of Pakistani banks maintaining a negative outlook after the downgrade of sovereign credit rating.

World Bank and State Bank of Pakistan’s slashing their growth forecast to 2 percent for FY23 and monetary policy status quo contributed to the bearish close, he said.

However, mid-session support came from the strong rupee and likely receipts this month from Asian Development Bank and World Bank in flood emergency support.

WorldCall Telecom led the volume chart with 39.050 million shares. It dropped by 7 paisas to Rs1.56 per share.

The second most traded stock was Cnergyico PK with 34.128 million shares. The refinery closed higher by 18 paisas to Rs5.15 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pakistan Refinery, Pakistan Elektron, Ghani Global Holding, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Lotte Chemical, G3 Technologies, Unity Foods Ltd and TPL Properties.

Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 102.266 million shares from 73.267 million shares.