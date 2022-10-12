Remittances fall 6.3pc to $7.7bn in July-Sept

KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis slipped 6.3 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal year, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as the global recession has started biting into migrant workers’ savings coupled with tight employment conditions.

Data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the country received $7.7 billion in remittances from expatriate workers with $8.2 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year. Pakistani citizens employed in the Middle East, the US, and Europe sent less money home to support dependents in September.

These cash transfers dropped to $2.4 billion in September, 12.3 percent down from a year earlier. Monthly remittances decreased by 10.5 percent.

The depreciation of the local currency against the dollar affected the remittance inflows. The rupee has fallen by 5.94 percent so far this fiscal year.

Comparing Pakistan and Bangladesh in terms of remittances, Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said that the latter fixed its exchange rate for remittances, which hurt the flows from formal sources.

“A large gap between the interbank rate and open market also impacted remittances coming into Pakistan through banking channels,” Rauf added. The difference between dollar-rupee exchange rates in both currency markets increased to 10.12 rupees because of a surge in dollar demand in the open market. This indicates Pakistanis living abroad may be sufficiently motivated to switch their remittances from banks to illegal sources like hundi/hawala if the dollar trades at much higher prices in the open market than the official one.

“When the kerb rate is significantly higher than the official rate, remittances start routing through unofficial channels. The difference has narrowed now, which will reroute them through official channels,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The fall in remittances was also caused by a combination of factors, including tepid economic growth, low employment rates mostly brought on by recession in the countries that host Pakistani migrants, and currency devaluation of remittance-source countries against the US dollar.

The amount of money Pakistani citizens living in Saudi Arabia send home fell 9.8 percent to $1.88 billion in July-September FY2023, according to SBP figures.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates declined 8.7 percent to $1.46 billion. The inflows from the United Kingdom stood at $1.08 billion, compared with $1.13 billion last year. From the European countries these remittances fell 8 percent to $829 million in July-September FY2023.

However, the Pakistani diaspora living in the US transferred $817 million in the first three months of the current fiscal year, which was 7 percent higher compared to $763 million in the corresponding period last year.