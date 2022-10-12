Mohtasib provides Rs639.1m relief to bank customers

KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan has provided a monetary relief amounting to Rs639.1 million to banking customers by disposing of 20,239 complaints against commercial banks in first nine months of 2022, a statement said on Tuesday.
The Mohtasib had received 24,100 new complaints, including 11,162 from the prime minister’s portal from January 01 to September 30, 2022, official release stated.
Out of 20,239 complaints, some 98 percent or 19,742 complaints were resolved amicably while 497 complaints required resolution through formal orders, it added.
With a view to protecting the banking customer from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad urged the customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person in any circumstances.
LAHORE: Special Economic Zones are believed to be critical for a particular sector and they have played a key role...
KARACHI: JS Group and its subsidiaries have won three awards at the Best Corporate Report Award Ceremony jointly...
KARACHI: Jazz has partnered with a fintech company OPay to offer an e-pin facility on point-of-sale machines, a...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,750 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All...
ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index declined in September 2022 from 27.3 percent in August to 23.0 percent. The change...
LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s policies for strengthening the rupee are drawing strong disapproval from the...
Comments