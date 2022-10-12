Mohtasib provides Rs639.1m relief to bank customers

KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan has provided a monetary relief amounting to Rs639.1 million to banking customers by disposing of 20,239 complaints against commercial banks in first nine months of 2022, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Mohtasib had received 24,100 new complaints, including 11,162 from the prime minister’s portal from January 01 to September 30, 2022, official release stated.

Out of 20,239 complaints, some 98 percent or 19,742 complaints were resolved amicably while 497 complaints required resolution through formal orders, it added.

With a view to protecting the banking customer from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad urged the customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person in any circumstances.