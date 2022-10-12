Rupee continues recovery streak

KARACHI: The rupee continued to post gains against the dollar in the foreign exchange market on Tuesday, helped by positive sentiments and a confirmation from the central bank of receiving $4 billion from international financial institutions, dealers said.

The local unit gained 1 rupee to close at 219 per dollar in the open market.

In interbank market, the rupee ended at 217.79 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 217.97. It rose 0.08 percent day on day in the market.

Dealers said while the rupee's gain continued, its pace in the interbank market had slowed.

“It seems that the rupee will stabilise at the current levels for some days,” said a currency dealer.

Sentiments remained positive since the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that the country has received additional commitments totaling $4 billion from international financial institutions to help it deal with the devastating floods, according to another dealer.

At a post-monetary policy analysts briefing given by its top officials on Monday, the SBP made clear that it had not sold any dollars to lower the US currency value. However, the recent strengthening of the rupee was reflective of fundamental strength and better oversight of currency market operations with the help of security agencies.

The SBP acknowledged that the rupee’s appreciation was initially due to the market’s sentimental reaction to the change of finance minister. However, the improvement in flows in form of remittances, exports, crackdown on speculators, reducing the gap between interbank and kerb markets, and, exporters selling proceeds; all supported the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar. The SBP has been providing liquidity to the market, which will help banks in releasing payments to clear import backlog, it said.

The country has enough commitments to cover all foreign debt obligations and build a decent reserve buffer, according to the central bank.