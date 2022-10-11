Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.
An intense fire exchange was taken place between the troops and the terrorists, in which the forces killed two terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased, who actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing innocent citizens, it added.
