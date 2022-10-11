Politics of chaos not in national interest: Saad Rafiq

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq said the politics of chaos in the country is not in the national interest, adding that wrestling in politics could bring nothing but destruction.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said if the elections would be held now, Imran would not accept it because the result would not come as he liked. He said the PIA became a problem, and we had to fight against all such issues. No one offered PIA for sell, those spreading fake news should stop.

Roosevelt Hotel in New York was not being sold to anyone, adding that the hotel would be high rise. Talking to media persons at Lahore International Airport, the minister said Karachi and Islamabad airports would be improved on the standard of the modern world but they would remain under the federal government. He said within three years, the PIA could be improved without political interference and this year the PIA had set a revenue target of Rs165 billion and so far so the national carrier has earned Rs50 billion.

Rafiq said the PIA needed 40 planes, if there is trust in its people and the continuation of the policies, then the institutions could earn money, adding that there were complaints about the seats of Plane-777 and they would be changed soon. The minister said Rs20 billion would be allocated for aviation at Allama Iqbal Airport, devices are being installed to stop birds for international flights, and new airports would be built in Sukkur and DI Khan.