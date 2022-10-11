MWL launches ‘religious diplomacy’ to maintain peace

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of Muslim World League Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa on Monday said the MWL launched religious diplomacy to achieve common interests and maintain peace across the world.

“The MWL organised a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a bid to create an environment of peace and harmony on the globe and yielded positive response in the wake of all these efforts,” Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa said, while addressing a seminar on the minority rights held by Pakistan Ulema Council.

The seminar was attended by Ambassador of Saudi Arab to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, members of diplomat and minority communities and Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought. He said the MWL took some major initiatives, including setting up a platform for religious diplomacy and preparing an international encyclopedia, in which all human being shared values could be discussed.

The GS MWL said they planned to devise a unified curriculum for a better brought-up of the coming generations. He said the people did have rights to practice rituals in accordance with their faith without any reservations. He emphasised that the mutual cooperation between religions and civilizations was utmost need of the day, adding that the UN had established a global platform.

Speaking at the seminar, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan to MWL Secretary General Dr Al-Issa to acknowledge Pak-Saudi friendship and the League’s services for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.