DRAP, ANF deny any controlled substance exported during last six months

ISLAMABAD: The drug and narcotics control authorities on Monday said no ‘controlled substance or opioid-based medicines’ were exported from Pakistan during last six months after law enforcement agencies in Nigeria claimed that they have seized over 2.4 million tramadol tablets smuggled into Lagos from Pakistan. While the DRAP, ANF have denied that no controlled substance exported during last six months

“After realising the potential of tramadol’s misuse in abroad, we have tightened the policy for its export to the outside world and as per our record, no consignment of tramadol tablets has been exported during the last six months from Pakistan,” a senior official of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) told The News.

Tramadol is an opioid-based medicine used for the short-term relief of moderate to severe pain but could be used for its calming and euphoric effects. It is also abused to feel relaxed and happy.

The DRAP and ANF officials claimed that they were not aware of the smuggling of tramadol tablets to abroad as legally, no consignment of the controlled medicine had been sent during the last six months.