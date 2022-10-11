Imran must appear before JIT in audio leaks case: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to first appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and then go to the court in the Prime Minister House audio leaks.
“Foreign-funded ‘’Fitna’’ (Imran) should appear before the JIT instead of going to the court. He has confessed to his crime and it is time for him now to be in jail,” she said while reacting to the PTI chief’s announcement of approaching the court regarding the audio leaks.
