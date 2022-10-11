Despite massive flood damage, Imran taking oaths for march: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: While as many as 33 million people have been affected by the calamitous flood, the opposition is taking Nazi oaths from people to make them march in Islamabad, said the Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman.

Expressing grave concern over Imran Khan’s antics in calling a PTI jalsa when the needs of the flood victims are increasing and need to be front and centre, the federal minister said Imran Khan has turned all of his speeches into calls for protest and provoking his followers. These false calls only distract from the enormous task of rebuilding the country from the ruins of these calamitous floods, if you speak these truths PTI cannot accept them” she stated.

Speaking about the efforts of She said since mid-June, 1,700 people have lost their lives and 12,867 have been injured. Instead of sharing the burden, Khan has driven differences to such an extent that we are constantly fencing in the political arena instead of pooling our resources.” “While the country is going through the century’s biggest climate crisis IK’s game of lies, deceit and tall tales is making him look desperate, at a time when all energy and focus should be on saving people from a future of medium-term destitution. All he is doing is draining resources from all those doing the actual word of providing relief. Any time that is spent responding to this bizarre behaviour is the time taken away from relief work, the minister said. “It is time Khan and PTI do their part and desist from sowing disorder and detracting from the gravest issue Pakistan has faced in living memory.”

Earlier, Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said that the World Bank has estimated a loss of $40 billion to Pakistan’s economy as a result of the damage caused by recent cataclysmic floods. Taking to Twitter, Senator Rehman said that Pakistan has appealed to that the World Bank report suggests that about nine million Pakistanis will be forced into poverty due to the floods.