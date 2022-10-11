ECC approves two suppl grants for ICT security during PTI protests

ISLAMABAD: Amid deferment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the coming wheat crop against the recommendation to fix it in the range of Rs 3000 to Rs 3200 per 40kg, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 410.181 million for two supplementary grants for ensuring foolproof security measures in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the upcoming protest of a political party.

The federal government will bring approximately 30,000 personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) from other districts for performing special duties in ICT. According to the decision taken in the ECC meeting, the government will provide two supplementary grants of Rs 145.570 million and Rs 264.611 million for ensuring foolproof security in ICT areas. Out of the Rs 145.570 million supplementary grant, the government will utilize Rs 2.5 million for the rent of other buildings, Rs 127.445 million for the hiring of vehicles/containers, and Rs 15.625 million for POL charges.

In the second summary tabled by the Ministry of Interior before the ECC, the government requires supplementary grants of Rs 264.611 million including Rs 131.586 million for the hiring of vehicles/containers, Rs 35 million for food charges, POL charges Rs 15.625 million, cost of other stores Rs 3 million and others Rs 15 million. For Safe City, the purchase of hardware will cost Rs 64.400 million so the total cost is estimated at Rs 264 million to curb upcoming protests of a political party.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.