Pakistan shooter fails in Croatia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooter failed to impress at the ISSF World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. In the qualification round of skeet event on Monday, Usman Chand scored 116 points (24, 22, 23, 24, 23) to take 64th position. Similarly, Shameil Khan scored 110 points (20, 21, 24, 23, 22) to secure 98th position.
Earlier, Pakistan team took 23rd position in the team category of trap event while three shooters in the individual category of trap finished 93rd, 133rd, and 145th.Pakistan’s six shooters participated in this championship.
