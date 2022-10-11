Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

FRANKFURT: Reigning champions Italy were drawn on Sunday to face England, the team they beat in the final last year, in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy’s chance to regain some pride after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals which kick off in Qatar in six weeks’ time. Italy beat host nation England in a penalty shootout in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.

Italy have made it through to the final four of the Nations League and sent England down to League B, which led to the two countries being drawn in the Euro 2024 qualifying Group C alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. England’s relegation put them in Pot 2 for the draw in Frankfurt while Italy were among the top seeds for qualifying for the tournament.