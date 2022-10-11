Aliya shines as Pakistan reach Asia Cup semis

LAHORE: Aliya Riaz blasted an unbeaten half-century to seal a 71-run win for Pakistan against UAE in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This victory also secured Pakistan place in the semi-finals with eight points from four matches.

After being put into bat, Pakistan lost in-form opening batter Sidra Amin (two off six) in the fourth over with 14 runs on the board. Muneeba was joined by captain Bismah Maroof, but the left-handed Bismah went away scoring seven off 12 balls and Omaima Sohail for first ball duck to put Pakistan in a spot of bother with 41 for three in the eighth over.

The right-handed Aliya Riaz joined Muneeba and both batters added a 36-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Muneeba scored 43 off 45 balls, smashing five fours and a six. Ayesha Naseem (one off four) was next to go, both batters fell to Esha Oza – who bagged three wickets for 22 from her four overs.

At 78 for five in 14.2 overs, the player of the match from India’s win, Nida Dar joined Aliya in the middle. Both all-rounders put up an unbroken 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 34 runs. During the course of the partnership, seven fours and three towering sixes were hit. Player of the match, Aliya returned undefeated on a 36-ball 57, hitting five fours and three sixes, while Nida struck four boundaries during her knock of 25 from 17 balls. Pakistan scored 145 for five in 20 overs.

In reply, UAE were never in the hunt to chase down the target and managed to score only 74 for five in their 20 overs. Khushi Kumar top-scored with an unbeaten 19-ball 20, which included two fours. Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal bagged a wicket each.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in their last group match on Tuesday (today). Both semi-finals will be played on October 13, the top team will face the number four team in the first semi-final, while the second semi-final will be played between the sides finishing second and third in the group stage.