AGP urged to conduct special audit of PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has been requested to conduct a special audit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from the year 2019-22 and at the same time the Board has been asked whether it followed the State Bank of Pakistan rules in Bank accounts operations.

The State Bank has recently directed all the financial operators in the country to keep the State Bank in picture before transferring huge transactions. The letter addressed to the Ministry of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to the PCB inquired as to whether all the State Bank instructions were followed in such transfers or expenditures. In another letter which was sent on October 7, the Ministry has requested the AGP to conduct a special audit of the PCB considering all these aspects.

This will include all the expenditure of the PCB whether these are related with the administrative or game development. A letter addressed by the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) Secretary IPC has requested the Auditor General of Pakistan to depute a special team of auditors to conduct the special audit of the PCB ‘urgently’.

When The News approached a top government official, he said that heavy expenditures on some of the newly-started ventures has upset the people in power. This includes heavy spending on the Junior League without securing reasonable sponsorship. The women's league that follows also shows the same trend.

Whether these ventures were cleared under the PPRA Rules. It will be ascertained as to whether there was any rationale in spending around Rs 80 crores on Junior League. The government authorities are also unhappy over the different mega shows conducted during and after big events including the last Pakistan Super League (PSL) and amount paid to different characters. “There does not seem any real symmetry in such payments.”

The official said that since the audit will not be an ordinary one, every payment made during this period will be judged on the basis of its compatibility. “You cannot just dole out a heavy amount to someone without measuring his worth or ground realities,” he said.

When The News approached a PCB official, he said that their audit has already been conducted by AGP. “The AGP sends a special team to conduct our audit annually and we have been doing this for the last one decade now. Our every year’s audit report is with the AGP. If any of the government departments wants a special audit, the PCB is ready for that. There is no harm in it,” he said.