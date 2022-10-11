Pakistan set to revive World Test final bid at home

KARACHI: Pakistan will be looking to revive their campaign for a maiden spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi where they will take on New Zealand in the first match of a two-Test series in December.

Babar Azam and his men have five home Tests in the coming months and wins in most of them would make them favourites to play the World Test Championship final next summer. Their first opponents would be New Zealand. It was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday that New Zealand, who controversially pulled out of their tour of Pakistan last year at the last moment, will be playing two Tests in Karachi and Multan. Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first test will begin Karachi from December 27 while the second test will start in Multan from January 4. They will also play three One-day Internationals in Karachi from January 11-15. New Zealand will tour again in April-May next year to play five Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of One-day Internationals.

Pakistan are currently placed at fifth position in the ICC Test Championship standings behind Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India. Before hosting New Zealand, Pakistan will play three Tests against visiting England at home. The series will begin early December.

Pakistan will need to win back-to-back Test series to stay in contention for a coveted place in the World Test championship final. Even a single defeat in the five Tests against England and New Zealand can end Pakistan's hopes for a place in the final.

New Zealand will be the third team to tour Pakistan this year following successful series earlier this year against Australia and England.

New Zealand will also play three ODI in Pakistan in mid-January and return to the country in April for a total of 10 white-ball fixtures across a four-week period that are included to make-up for the abandoned tour from September last year.

Zakir Khan, PCB's Director of International Cricket is pleased that the Kiwis are finally returning to Pakistan after a long gap.

“New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and the more we will play against the top teams in our backyard, the better we will get as a unit, which is crucial to our objective of featuring inside the top-three across all formats,” he said.

“The New Zealand matches will also provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action, something they have missed when we were forced to play our international cricket offshore.”

Zakir is hoping that Pakistan will give a foreful showing the five Tests to boost their chances in the World Test Championship.

“Three Tests against England followed by two Tests versus New Zealand over six weeks will give us a chance to strengthen our claims for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final,” he said.

“The eight ODIs will help us to prepare for September’s Asia Cup and October’s 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“As such, the series against New Zealand will not only be from the top drawer but will also have context, making it something to watch out for.”

Top PCB officials were furious last year after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi in September last year.

Monday’s announcement follows visits by Australia and England in recent months, part of Pakistan’s efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended following terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

“The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats and the extent of the challenge that awaits us,” said David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive.

New Zealand tours of Pakistan:

27-31 Dec - 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 Jan - 2nd Test, Multan

11 Jan - 1st ODI, Karachi

13 Jan - 2nd ODI, Karachi

15 Jan - 3rd ODI, Karachi

Second leg:

13 April - 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr - 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr - 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr - 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr - 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr - 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr - 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May - 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May - 5th ODI, Rawalpindi.

—with inputs from agencies.