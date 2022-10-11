Saudi Arabia jails 10 Egyptians for gathering

DUBAI: A Saudi judge on Monday sentenced 10 Egyptian men for up to 18 years for having tried to organise a remembrance event for the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, two relatives told AFP.

The men, from Egypt´s Nubian minority group, were found guilty of establishing a “terrorist group”, one of the relatives said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The Egyptian men were first arrested in October 2019 for trying to organise the remembrance event, similar versions of which had taken place in previous years without incident. They were released without charge in December 2019, then re-arrested the following July.

“I have intense anger at the extreme injustice to which our people have been subjected,” the relative said. One man received an 18-year sentence, one was jailed for 16 years, two for 14 years and the remainder for between 10 and 12 years, the relative said.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have previously campaigned for the men´s release. In a statement last year, Amnesty denounced the proceedings against them as a “travesty” of justice.